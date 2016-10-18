IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Put your own needs first and don’t waste time worrying what other people might think about your aims and ambitions. If you listen to friends and family they will come up with all sorts of excuses why you should play it safe. Don’t! Play to win.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You have a lot of energy at your disposal now and you want to use it to do something useful. There is a danger though that you will get carried away and run yourself into the ground, so don’t try to do everything at once. Pace yourself sensibly.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You can be amazingly assertive at times but the planets warn you would be wise not to force other people to do things against their will today. If you do, someone more powerful than you may decide to do the same thing to you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You often get your way through sheer force of personality but the cosmic picture warns that compromise is a must over the next few days. As Venus, planet of harmony, moves into your opposite sign today that should be no problem at all.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Not everyone is as honest as you and if you keep that thought in mind today you are less likely to be cheated by someone who thinks it’s okay to steal. It’s sad that people like that exist but they do and you must be aware of it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Someone in a position of power will make you an offer today but you would be wise to turn it down. Not only will it take up a lot of time but it will mean dealing with people who, if you don’t hate them already, you soon will.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

What happens over the next 24 to 48 hours may have an unsettling effect on your confidence but don’t let it worry you too much. If you allow self-doubt to get a grip it may be a long time before you are free of it again.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Jealousy will rear its ugly head today and if you are not careful you could have a severe falling out with someone. It won’t be the end of the world, of course, by why let it happen in the first place? Whatever the issue, it’s not worth the hassle.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The atmosphere could get a bit dark today and the odds of you falling out with a loved one or a friend are high, especially if you are the kind of Scorpio who hates being told what to do. Try to stay calm. Failing that, apologize quickly.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You are one of those people who seem to believe that the best way to deal with a problem is to hit it hard and often. That may have worked for you in the past but it won’t work now. A more subtle approach is called for today.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Don’t push yourself too hard today. With both Mars and Pluto moving through your sign the temptation will be to go to extremes but the results are unlikely to be pretty. You still have all the time in the world to do what needs to be done.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

No matter how hard you try to keep your feelings hidden today they will burst into the open in the most spectacular of ways. Hopefully no innocent bystanders will get hurt but if they do it will be your responsibility to nurse them back to health.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You seem to believe that you need to be bigger and better than everyone else. Deep down you know that’s not possible, so let it go and just be who you are. The meaning of life is to be found not in competition but in love.

