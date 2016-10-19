IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mars-Pluto link on your birthday makes you resolute in the extreme and anyone who is unwise enough to stand in your way won’t stay on their feet for long! Don’t create feuds where none exist but, if you do have to fight, make sure you win!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you believe that your talents have been overlooked then do something about it. Decide what it is you want to accomplish then set about it with energy and self-belief. The planets indicate that from here on in it will be success all the way.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Don’t waste time on fights and feuds. Concentrate on positive objectives, not negative people, over the next 24 hours. There has rarely been a better time to let the world see what you are capable of, so make your mark and make it a big one.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you know what you want and if you are bold enough to reach out and take it you can accomplish great things. Someone in a position of authority thinks highly of you and you should use their influence to help get what you desire.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

A partnership or relationship has been under considerable strain of late and today’s Mars-Pluto link could make matters worse. Make a serious effort to patch up your differences but, if it still doesn’t work for you, be ready and willing to walk away.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Yes, sometimes life can be unfair, but instead of brooding about it get out into the world and show what you can do. Push yourself forward more – let people in positions of power know you exist. Leos are not supposed to be modest!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Cosmic activity in the most dynamic area of your chart indicates this will be a day to remember for all the right reasons. Don’t let doubt or fear of failure hold you back. Both in your personal life and at work anything and everything is possible now.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Some things in your life can be changed and some things are set in stone and it is of the utmost importance that you know how to tell the difference. If you get it wrong today you could find that your efforts are ultimately self-defeating.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Don’t worry about saying the right thing or making sure that others are not offended by your words. As a general rule of thumb the bigger the reaction you get the more likely it is you are on the right track. Keep rocking the boat!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You will be on the receiving end of an interesting offer today and you must seize it with both hands. What have you done to deserve such a golden opportunity? Who knows and who cares! What matters is that you take advantage of it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Not everyone will approve of what you get up to today but that won’t worry you in the slightest – in fact, with Mars and Pluto on your side, you will no doubt enjoy stirring things up. The devil in your nature will overcome the angel.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You want to move things round a bit and you won’t allow a little thing like other people’s disapproval stop you. Having said which, there are some things it might be wiser to leave as they are. Do you know what they are? If not, find out.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You are in the mood to get things done but you will get them done quicker and with more effect if you join hands with people who share your principles and beliefs. It’s not enough just to be right, you need the power to change things too.

