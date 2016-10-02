IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Neptune is strong on your birthday this year, which will boost your imagination and strengthen your resolve to do something creative, but keep your feet on the ground. There are still bills to be paid and people you love who depend on you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you need help you must ask for it. The sun in your opposite sign means there is only so far you can get under your own steam but if you join with people whose interests mirror your own you can accomplish great things together.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Cosmic activity in the work area of your chart means you must deliver what you have promised – if not there will be trouble. In future you might like to think twice before agreeing to take on so many new tasks. You can’t do it all.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Creative activities should be going well for you now and if they are not it can only be because you are not trying hard enough. Forget about everything else this week and focus on the one thing that means the most to you emotionally.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It’s good to let off steam now and again but the planets warn if you make too big a fuss this week others will make life even more difficult for you than it was before. Most of what annoys you is petty in the extreme, so let it pass.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You have a lot to say for yourself at the moment and that’s good. Just make sure any claims you make can be backed up with facts because certain people don’t like it when you are this assertive and will be looking for excuses to silence you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

For some time now you have drifted along not caring where your next dollar is going to come from, but those carefree days are numbered. Start making savings now, today, this very moment, or there could be a painful reckoning quite soon.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

All things are possible, at least for you. Not only is the sun moving through your sign but Saturn, planet of rewards, is on your side too, so push your doubts aside and start acting as if you cannot lose, because the fact is you can’t!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

However bad certain things may be at the moment they will get better and you will smile again very soon. That may be hard to believe while the sun is moving through the most sensitive area of your chart, but already there is light on the horizon.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You are not the kind of person who is troubled by self-doubt, so even if a few things go wrong this week it won’t throw you off your stride. When the going gets tough that’s when Sag gets going – if nothing else you love a challenge.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Authority figures are watching you closely, so make sure you do a good job of whatever it is you are working on. Aim to make it the best thing you have ever done – and make sure you get paid the top rate for your efforts.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The sun in Libra at this time of year makes you more adventurous than usual, so by all means do something out of the ordinary this week. A trip away from your usual environment would be nice. Leave the world you know behind for a while.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You need to get your financial house in order and you need to do so quickly. According to the planets you have been living beyond your means for quite some time and you must find ways to cut back on your extravagance. That means now!

