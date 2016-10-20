IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The influence of Uranus on your birthday means there will be major upheavals, some good, some bad, but all designed to challenge you in ways that help you grow. Every time you succeed, in small ways or large, reward yourself with something you enjoy.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Once the sun moves into your opposite sign at the weekend you will find it easier to get along with loved ones and colleagues and they will find it easier to get along with you. Get rid of that fierce look on your face – you don’t need it!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you are in any way ambitious then you would no doubt be the first to admit that your achievements in recent months have failed to live up to your dreams. Get out there and show what you can do. Make a name for yourself.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

At some stage today you will rediscover the passion you had for something that for some reason went missing a short while ago. This time keep track of it and make sure it takes you all the way to success. Aim high, then go higher still.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You will find it easier to make an important decision when the sun moves into your fellow water sign of Scorpio on Saturday. Partners and loved ones will respect your decision and get behind you with their full support – which makes a nice change!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

There is a danger now that you will act as if you cannot possibly fail. Whatever it is you are working on you must have a solid plan. Make sure you know how you are going to get from where you are now to where you want to be.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Be wary of anyone who says it is okay to take a gamble, that it’s just a bit of fun. With the sun moving through the money area of your chart you need to be cautious or you could find yourself in debt – and that’s no fun at all.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

When the sun moves into your sign at the weekend your confidence will soar and it won’t be long before you are trying new and exciting things. But don’t get carried away. The more you think now the more success you will have later on.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may be tempted to shout and scream to get what you want but chances are it won’t work – not least because others have seen it all before. Your best bet is to stay calm and pretend that nothing upsets you. One day it may even be true.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You need to admit that you don’t know it all and could do with some help. It may take some effort to swallow your pride but once you have done so you will discover that it can actually be fun working as part of a team.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Where money matters and business issues are concerned you are strongly advised not to take anything for granted today because it could result in a loss of some kind. On the work front, in particular, you may not get the support you expected.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

What looks like a great idea today could look like the worst idea ever come the weekend, so keep your enthusiasm within reasonable bounds. The sun’s move into the career area of your chart at the weekend will give you new targets to aim for.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Stop taking life so seriously. No, really! According to the planets you have let certain things get to you in recent weeks and now you don’t know if you are coming or going. Focus on the fun things – there are still plenty of them in the world.

