IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will receive so much praise over the coming year that it may very well go to your head. Just be careful that certain people don’t tell you what you want to hear so they can manipulate your emotions. Enjoy the applause but be on your guard.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you do not have a clear idea of what you want to accomplish then you will most likely fail. Forget about what other people may or may not expect of you – the only question that matters is: What do you expect of yourself?

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The more certain people say that they are acting in your best interests the more likely it is they are acting in their own interests. Only you know what it is you desire, so don’t give anyone the authority to make decisions on your behalf.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you are feeling more tired than usual you must take it as a warning that you have been doing too much. Something will happen today or over the weekend that reminds you that you have limits like everyone else. Respect them.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The worse things have been for you in recent weeks the better they will be when the sun moves in your favour tomorrow. That may sound too good to be true but the cosmic powers that be are about to smile on you again.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You desperately need to find a friend who can help take the strain of what you are carrying. You must not, even for one second, believe that no one cares about your plight. There is always someone out there you can turn to.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

One of the most enjoyable times of the year is about to begin, so why are you still so pessimistic? The world won’t be impressed if all they see is a glum look on your face. Smile – it’s not hard and it makes life so much easier.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Refuse to give in to negative emotions. The moment you start seeing yourself as a victim is the moment when you invite other people to treat you as one. You and you alone control your fate, so stand tall and get things done.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It’s good of you to want to make other people feel good about themselves but what about you? As from today you must put your own needs first again. You don’t have to be selfish but you do have to recognize that your desires matter too.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Resist the urge to splash the cash. While Mars is moving through the money area of your chart there is a danger you will go over the top and spend a lot more than you can afford. Find less costly ways to cheer yourself up.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may fear that if you don’t do something soon you may not get another chance, but your impatience could be your undoing. Temper your eagerness with the knowledge that life always throws up new opportunities. There’s really no rush.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

As the sun moves into the career area of your chart over the next few days you must expect employers and others in positions of power to make demands of you. Stay calm and keep your mind free of fear. You can do what they ask of you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Something that has been hidden from you in recent weeks will be revealed either today or over the weekend, and something that made no sense will come into focus. For best results, rise above the petty stuff. Strive to see the big picture.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

Report Typo/Error