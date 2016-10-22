IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You are desperate to make a name for yourself, to prove to the world that you have what it takes. You’ve always had talent, of course, but now you need to couple it with self-belief and perseverance. Take that first big step and then just keep going.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Before you criticize someone for their behaviour today make sure they can’t turn round and point out that you have often done the same sort of thing yourself. “Do as I say, not as I do” is not a philosophy that gets much respect.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

With the sun now moving into your opposite sign you will have no alternative but to find ways to get along with people who annoy you. Forget about your differences, at least for a while, and focus on areas where you have something in common.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The sun’s move into the work and well-being area of your chart this weekend means you would be wise to slow things down, even if you have to cut back on certain activities for a while. Speed isn’t everything, as you’ll soon find out.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

All the worries of the past few weeks will be swept away this weekend. No matter how difficult things have been for you the tide has now well and truly turned. Indulge your whims and fancies. Life is for living and loving and laughing.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Something will ruffle your feathers today and it’s likely you will retreat from the world for a while. But make sure it’s only a while. Loved ones are counting on you to make more of an effort, so get past your sulk and move on.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There are a lot of things you need to say and with the sun moving into the communications area of your chart this weekend you won’t hold back. Some people may find that the truth hurts but lying will, in the long-term, hurt more.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

In recent weeks all eyes have been on you and there were times when it got a bit too much. Now you can step out of the spotlight and focus on those private things you feel you have been neglecting. Start thinking about ways to make money too.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The sun moves into your birth sign today and a new solar year gets under way. Forget about everything that went before and set yourself new goals and targets. Yesterday should be no more than a memory – today and tomorrow is where it’s at.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The sun’s move into the most sensitive area of your chart this weekend will encourage you to show your softer side – yes, it’s true, you do have one! Don’t be afraid to admit, if only to yourself, that you sometimes need a shoulder to cry on.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Get out and about and meet up with like-minded people. Exactly what you are like-minded about is of secondary importance – what matters is that you open up to the idea that if you want to change the world you can’t do it alone.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You have waited in the wings long enough – now you must step into the spotlight and accept that you are going to be the focus of attention for a while. It won’t always be a comfortable experience but it’s essential for long-term success.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There will be a change in your mood over the next 48 hours. Where before you were oh so serious you will now be amazingly lighthearted. There will still, of course, be important issues to deal with but now you’ll face challenges with a smile.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

Report Typo/Error