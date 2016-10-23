IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Jupiter-Neptune link on your birthday means you want to do something with your life that is meaningful and fulfilling. But that does not mean you should turn your back on the past or ditch your current career. Think evolution, not revolution.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may be stuck in a rut and desperate to find a way out but this is not a good time to take risks, especially with money. The planets urge you to tighten your belt and learn to live with less for a while. You can do it!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It seems that friends and loved ones will do almost anything for you now, all you have to do is ask. Is there a catch? Well, maybe later on they will want a little something in return but it won’t be anything you don’t want to give.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Attitude is everything. If you think that a task will be boring then most likely it will be. However, if you approach the same task with confidence and a sense of adventure you will find ways to make it fun. Life is what you choose to make it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Just a few days ago you would have laughed if someone had said the good times are coming back. Now you know that it’s true. The sun in Scorpio will open your eyes to the world as it truly is: an inspirational and astonishing place.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

There may be times over the coming week when it seems as if the whole world is against you. But if you keep your emotions in check and look at everything that happens logically you will realize you are being touchy for no good reason.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Sometimes you are suspicious for no good reason but over the next few days you will go right the other way and trust everyone – and, amazingly, your trust will pay off. The world wants to see you succeed – and you won’t disappoint it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

There is no point worrying about a money matter because it is out of your hands. All you can do is wait and see what happens and react appropriately when the time comes. Nothing bad will happen. You may even profit from sudden changes.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The sun in your sign makes this the perfect time to start something new. It does not have to be special, it just has to mean something to you. Be bold, be brave and be ready to move in the direction that fate seems to be nudging you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You need to clear out all that emotional junk you have been carrying around with you. If anyone tries to make you feel guilty for what you have done just ignore them. Shut the door on the past and move on without a backward glance.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The message of the stars for the week ahead is that you should forget about doing things purely for yourself and do things which benefit a wide range of people. Remember: what you do for others will always come back to you in the end.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The time has come to look seriously at your aims and ambitions. Chances are you would like to try something new, maybe even move in a different direction. If so, now is the time to think deeply about it and then act decisively. Make it happen.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The sun in the sympathetic sign of Scorpio will encourage you to take the kind of risks you usually try to avoid. This is the ideal time to expand your horizons and look further afield for friendship, love and success. The world is your plaything.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

Report Typo/Error