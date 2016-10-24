IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If the past 12 months have taught you anything it is that you must not take life too seriously, and really all you have to do is just carry on with that philosophy. Remember, it is not what happens that matters but how you choose to react to it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You will want to be left alone with your thoughts as the new week begins. Hopefully family and friends will see the signs and give you the space you need. You need to get your head right before tackling matters of a practical nature.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

As Mercury moves into your opposite sign today you will find it easy to put your thoughts into words. Some of what you say may upset a few people but your task is to awaken those who are ready to hear a new message.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

No matter how much certain people may question you they have no right to know about your private affairs. The planets warn that any personal information you let slip now will be used against you later on, so be careful what you say.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Mercury, planet of the mind, moves into the most dynamic area of your chart as the new week begins, so any doubts you have about what you are doing will soon be swept away. All things are possible for you now, so be brilliant.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You know you have not been spending as much time as you should with family and relatives, so get your act together and give them your undivided attention. It will help smooth over the cracks that have appeared in recent weeks.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You have become a bit too predictable and need to do something to remind the world that you are still in the game. You don’t have to go to extremes, just be yourself and do what comes naturally – that will be enough to shock most people!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If your financial resources are a bit depleted you can quite easily think up new ways to make some extra cash. But don’t do anything too reckless or you could end up even worse off than you are now. Use some common sense.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

What seems out of focus at the moment will become crystal clear over the next few days as Mercury, planet of the mind, moves into your sign. The good news is you will realize you are still on the right track, so major changes won’t be necessary.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

What occurs today may, on the surface, look like yet another setback but later in the week you will realize it was a blessing in disguise. Between now and then, give some thought to how you can streamline and simplify your daily affairs.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Like most people you tend to put up with situations that you do not fully understand, but as from today you will be much more willing to question the accepted wisdom. Ask the kind of awkward questions that others cannot wriggle out of answering.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Forget about keeping a low profile – as from today you will have no alternative but to stand tall and make yourself heard. Some people may try to shout you down but the more they scream the more you will know you are saying the right things.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you need a break then take it. You may worry that people in positions of authority won’t be happy with you taking time off but in fact they will be delighted. They can tell you were getting a bit jaded and want to see you fresh again.

