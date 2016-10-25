IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You must act decisively over the coming year. Even if you get things wrong occasionally others will be impressed by your “can-do” attitude. Everyone makes mistakes – yes, even a Scorpio – but your successes are what the world will remember.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Someone who has let you down may deserve to be read the riot act but the planets warn this is not a good time to give voice to your feelings. Bite your lip and save what you were going to say until later. It can wait.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you don’t like what a certain person has to say then make sure they know about it. Too often in life you avoid confrontation then sit there and fume in silence, and that’s not healthy. Make this the day you start biting back.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may be tempted to act first and ask questions later but is that a wise choice? Play to your strengths and take plenty of time before deciding on your next course of action. If others get impatient that’s just too bad.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Honesty may be the best policy but just this once it may be better to avoid the truth, if only to spare a friend or family member the embarrassment of realizing they got something completely and utterly wrong. Not all lies are bad.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Be careful who you confide in today. If you give too much away you could discover later on that a rival overheard what you were planning and stole your big idea. Be sociable by all means but keep the conversation light and simple.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may be desperate to prove yourself but there is a danger that you will go too far and do too much and make things worse for yourself in the long-term. Calm down. Believe it or not you are on the right track and doing fine.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The most important thing today is that you stay focused on your No. 1 priority. Friends will inevitably try to distract you but no matter how many interesting things may be going on around you they can and they must be ignored.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Someone will try to undermine your confidence today but it is highly unlikely they will succeed. With both the sun and Mercury on your side you have rarely been more confident and self-assured. You know your worth – and it’s a lot!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Make sure you read the small print today. It may be the case that someone is trying to cheat you, or it may be that a genuine mistake has been made but either way you must not take it on trust that you will get a fair deal.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You have taken on a lot of new responsibilities in recent weeks and having made your choices you must live with the consequences. Show those you live and work with that you are not the sort who gives up easily. In fact, don’t give up at all.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The planets warn you must play by the rules. If you try to cut corners your rivals will be on you in a flash, hoping to undermine your position. That applies especially to your career. You’ve got a good thing going, so don’t spoil it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It may be true that not everything has gone well for you of late but that is no reason to be gloomy. Life moves in cycles and it won’t be long before you are on the upside of the curve again. Always look forward, never look back.

