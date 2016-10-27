IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Mercury link on your birthday means your powers of persuasion are high and no matter what your rank or position may be others will want to obey you. The more demands you make the more they will find it hard to refuse you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Forget about money worries and start making plans for something big. The current cosmic climate will encourage you to pursue new opportunities and you must not let your cash-flow situation hold you back. It’s not about money, it’s about courage.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you are mindful of other people’s needs today you will accomplish a lot while working together. However, if you are insensitive and try to push them in directions they don’t want to go then tempers will flare and you will get nowhere.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Don’t be put off if someone approaches you in an overly familiar or aggressive manner today – it is just their way of breaking the ice. Be a bit more adventurous in your social life Gemini – you never know where it might lead.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You have so much to be thankful for and so much to look forward to, so why do you look so glum? Okay, so Cancerians tends to look sad even when they are happy but you really must brighten up a bit. Smiles will take you miles.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You have been working quietly and patiently behind the scenes, waiting for the time when you can show what you can do. Now that time is here, so don’t wait to be invited – do something that makes the world sit up and take notice.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If there is someone you need to impress, someone on whom your future professional and financial situation could depend, now is the time to turn on the charm and win them over to your side. Turn on the charm and back it up with ambition.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you are reluctant to put yourself forward and take the initiative you may find you get overlooked for a job or position that would have been perfect for you. Break out of your shell today and make sure you get noticed.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You will face many challenges over the next few weeks but with so many cosmic influences on your side you have what it takes not only to survive them but to turn them into opportunities to grow and prosper. It’s all about you now Scorpio.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Being the adventurous sort you often find yourself in locations and situations without knowing how you managed to get there. Don’t worry if you feel a bit lost over the next 24 hours – you’ll find your way home sooner or later.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Something of a financial nature needs to be handled carefully but it also needs you to be decisive and make a final decision. The fact is you have sat on the fence long enough – so, which side are you going to come down on?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You believe in speaking your mind, and you do it very well, but too much frankness could lead to problems today. If you must call it as you see it at least wrap what you have to say in sugar coating. Some people’s egos are extremely fragile.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may be a dreamer by nature but that must not be allowed to stop you being decisive where details are concerned. There is an art to seeing the bigger picture while not losing sight of what is taking place right in front of you.

