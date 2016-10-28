IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Socially and romantically the year ahead of you looks promising to say the least. The only danger is you may burn the candle at both ends and your work will suffer, but as dangers go it’s a chance worth taking. Life is good and about to get even better.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Money may be important to you but you must not put it ahead of things such as love and having fun. Go out and have a good time today and don’t worry about what it will cost. You will find a way to pay – you always do.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The time has come to put a long-running feud behind you. No matter what the initial cause of it may have been the fact is it is no longer worth the time or the aggravation, so hold out the hand of friendship and then move on.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Take your pleasures where you find them today. Be bold, be brave and be ready to move in a new direction at a moment’s notice. Also, be ready to deal with an upsurge in romantic feelings as love planet Venus moves through your opposite sign.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Cosmic activity in the work and well-being area of your chart urges you to take life at an easy pace and let things happen rather than try to make them happen. If you try to force the pace you will tire yourself out for no good reason.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Creative activities will come easier to you today and over the weekend than they have done for quite some while. You may still struggle a bit in some areas, on the domestic front especially, but you will more than make up for it in others.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Focus your attention on your home and your family today. Sometimes you get so caught up in making your way in the world that you forget there are people who love you and care nothing about your status or your financial position.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you are under pressure then take a break. It’s not important what others might think about it, the only thing that matters is that you don’t work too hard and risk doing yourself physical or emotional harm. Even Libras need some down time occasionally.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you find yourself losing interest in what you are doing that is a sure sign you are doing the wrong thing. A change of scene will help but over the longer term a change of career direction may be necessary. Rule nothing out.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Open up a bit and show your vulnerable side – yes, you do have one! Even a happy-go-lucky Sag needs a shoulder to cry on once in a while and there are plenty of people you can confide in. Remember: A problem shared is a problem halved.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Saturn, your ruler, can make you a bit touchy at times, but it can also help find solutions to your emotional problems. If there is something you are worried about, now is the time to confront it and deal with it. Chances are it is nothing too bad.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Social activities are under excellent stars at the moment, so seek out people who think and act like you and have a good time together. If you are looking for love you could find it with someone who shares your political and ethical values.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Your confidence is high at the moment and you seem more relaxed about your social status than you were a few days ago. One door may have closed to you but another door will open very soon. Will you have the courage to walk through it?

