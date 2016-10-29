IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A year of upheavals is to be expected but don’t let that worry you. Each and every thing that happens – and there will be something going on each and every day – will open your eyes to new possibilities, so embrace change and make it work for you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

With Mars and Uranus at loggerheads this weekend you must expect fireworks of one sort or another. If someone in a position of authority challenges you to up your game you must take up that challenge, no matter how unnecessary it appears to be.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will be on the receiving end of some serious criticism over the next 48 hours. Try not to overreact because there may be an element of truth in what is being said about you. Put your ego on hold and learn from what you hear.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The smallest thing is likely to set you off this weekend but losing your temper could actually be a good thing. By all means blow your top – if nothing else it will remind others that you are not the kind to be crossed.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You will have to fight for your rights this weekend, both at home and at work. It may not be pleasant but Cancer is a cardinal sign, meaning you are not the sort to duck out of a challenge. Give as good as you get, then give some more.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may find it hard to admit you were wrong but you are advised to swallow your pride and accept you made a mistake. Next time try to be a bit less outrageous in the claims that you make. Or is that asking too much of a Leo?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Mars, planet of energy, is very much on your side at the moment, so make an effort to move up in the world and make sure others know what you are worth. Everyone loves a winner and everyone will love you if you believe in yourself.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Don’t be too eager to agree with what other people say this weekend. Your interpretation of what is going on may be outrageous in some people’s eyes but the planets say you are closer to the truth than either they or you realize.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Now is the time to be a bit more adventurous and to seek out those who are different or exciting in some way. Don’t worry that you might seem a bit boring to them – in fact in their eyes you may be the one who looks exotic.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The planets urge you to be more adventurous when it comes to your financial affairs, but not so adventurous that you lose touch with reality. What worked for you in the past may not work as well for you now, so try something new.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Anyone who thinks they can order you around is going to get a big surprise this weekend and it won’t be the sort they enjoy. But be careful what you say to people in positions of power. You’ve got enough opponents as it is!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You will get the chance to move up in the world over the next 48 hours – if you act quickly and if you stay calm. Uranus, your ruler, is energized by Mars, so sudden upheavals are likely, and you are perfectly placed to benefit from them.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You have some amazing ideas zapping round that busy brain of yours but what on earth are you going to do with them? Don’t get carried away by dreams that have little chance of coming true. You need common sense as well as imagination.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

Report Typo/Error