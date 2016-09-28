IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your powers of persuasion will take you far over the coming 12 months. Not everyone will agree with your aims but your way with words will persuade them not to stand in your way. Be confident, be positive and be ready for success.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Yes, some people are being selfish, but there is no point getting worked up about it. The more they get on your nerves the more you must stay calm. The more they do things that annoy you the more you should pretend it does not bother you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Someone in a position of authority will look kindly on you today and if you are smart you will use their friendship to help you reach your goals. You don’t have to agree with them on everything but let them know you respect their opinions.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will find yourself in a challenging situation today – and will come through with flying colours. The fact that you are quicker mentally than most of your rivals gives you a distinct advantage. You will be acting while they are still thinking.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You will find yourself mixing with some strange people over the next few days. Having said which, in other people’s eyes you often come across as a bit strange yourself! It takes all sorts to make a world – yes, even Cancerians!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Some people will oppose you no matter how logical and useful your ideas may be, so don’t get uptight about it. On the other hand, if their constant criticism is holding you back you are perfectly entitled to end your relationship right now.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Be extra careful when dealing with your cash and possessions. It’s unlikely that anyone will try to cheat you but you might end up cheating yourself by being a bit slapdash and overlooking something that could have saved you money.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You can, if you wish, force others to go along with your plans today but is that really such a good idea? The planets warn that if you are too pushy now you could regret it later in the month when you need other people’s assistance.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Turn your back on the past and think only of the future. What’s done is done and cannot be undone, so forget about your failures, few as they are, and resolve to make a success of the future. And when does the future start? Right now!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You are good at giving advice but not so good at taking it. A friend or family member will say something today that does not fit with what you want to believe but they know what they are talking about, so be smart and listen.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Friends and work colleagues will be impressed by your willingness to call it as you see it today but authority figures may feel you are trying to undermine their position. Don’t put them in a situation where they have no choice but to hit back.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The more noise you have made about how much you are going to accomplish the more you will be expected to deliver. The sun in Libra does wonders for your confidence but try not to make claims you may not be able to keep.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you let your mind slip into negative ways of thinking you will find it hard to snap yourself out of it, at least until the sun moves in your favour again toward the end of the month. Remember, as you think so you are – so think happy!

