IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A new moon on your birthday makes this the ideal time to begin a new chapter in your life but make sure your resources match your ambitions. You will enjoy your adventures more if you don’t have to worry about how you are going to pay for them.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

A feud that has been bubbling beneath the surface will erupt into the open this week. Don’t bother looking for a compromise solution because there isn’t one, it is all or nothing. You know you are in the right, so don’t back down.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You need to work alongside someone who shares your overall aims and ambitions, even though you may disagree with them on some of the details. Don’t waste time fighting each other when there is a common enemy you should both be challenging.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You don’t lack for energy but are you using it in the right way? Most likely you are wasting a lot of it on issues that are not worth the effort, so be more selective in your endeavours. Make every thought, every word and every action count.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You will start a lot of new things over the next seven days but how many of them will you actually finish? Maybe you should lower your sights a bit and focus on just one or two tasks at a time. It’s about quality, not quantity.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You will need to resist the urge to force others to do things this week. Yes, of course, you think you know what is best for them, and maybe you do, but that is not the point. Freedom to choose, and to make mistakes, is a must.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You seem to believe that you can get away with anything now, and maybe you can, but don’t get carried away and start believing you are untouchable. The cosmic powers that be have a way of cutting outside egos down to size, so watch out.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Not only do you need to make more of your talents but you need to make sure you get paid for them as well. You may be easygoing by nature Libra but that does not mean you should accept less than you are worth, not now, not ever.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Today’s new moon will fuel your passion for something that a while ago did not interest you in the slightest. It may be just a passing fad or it may be the start of a brand new chapter but get on with it and don’t let anyone distract you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You need to get serious about something that you have not always taken seriously in the past. The pressure you feel to sort it out is pressure that comes from within, from the deepest part of you, there can be no more excuses – get on with it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Generally speaking you don’t like to play the heavy but your instincts tell you that if you don’t lay down the law about something right away others will openly disrespect you. Make an example of one individual and everyone else will get the message.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Important people are watching you closely and generally speaking they like what they see, but there are still doubts in some circles that you have what it takes to succeed. Make it your aim over the next few days to prove the doubters wrong.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You don’t have to ask for anyone’s blessing before you make your escape. The world is crowding in on you to such an extent that you really have no choice but to get away for a bit. Leave petty, everyday things, and people, behind for a while.

