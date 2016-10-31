IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

No doubt you are determined to move up in the world and be rich and successful but don’t make those your sole ambitions. Real joy comes from doing things which benefit other people too. How can you change the world for the better?

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may decide to do something drastic to get your career back on track but things done in haste are often repented at leisure, so be careful. Don’t let other people goad you into making changes you would not make if left to your own devices.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Make sure you know all the facts before making a big decision, because if you overlook information that could be important to your case you will spend the rest of the week trying to put things right again. Do your homework first.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

A mistake you made a long time ago will come back to haunt you today, but it’s really no big deal. If you think about it logically you will realize there is nothing much to be ashamed of. At least you tried something different.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Try not to get too caught up in your own problems because you can learn a lot from other people and how they handle themselves. If you listen to what they say you could stumble across the answer you have been looking for.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The more you try to slow down the more work seems to pile up in front of you. Call a halt and let others know that enough is enough. You have many obligations but the most important one is to yourself, so learn to say “No”.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may be enthusiastic about a new plan or project but how much is it going to cost? If you throw yourself at it without thinking things through you could find later on that it takes up a larger slice of your resources than you anticipated.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Arguments of one kind or another are to be expected today. You are so full of self-belief at the moment that others want to prove you wrong. They can only succeed if you fail to back up your opinions with relevant facts.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Try not to let slip any personal information today, especially when talking with people you are not entirely sure you can trust. The planets warn if you say too much your words could one day be used against you. Scorpios are supposed to be secretive!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Some people will be critical of the way you live today, but only because they are jealous of your freewheeling ways. The more they say you should be like them the more determined you will be to go your own way. Good for you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The planets warn there is a danger you will rush into a new situation without giving it much thought, and if you get it wrong your reputation will suffer. It’s not like you to be so impetuous. Take your time and get it right.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You seem to believe that if you turn your back for even a moment a rival will take what you own or in some other way profit at your expense. Maybe they will but how much can they actually hurt you? Not a lot. Don’t overreact.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Before you commit to a project that will take up a lot of your time and energy step back a bit and make sure it is what you really want to do. If possible, give it a few more days before putting pen to paper. Refuse to be rushed.

