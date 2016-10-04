IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Saturn link on your birthday will give you the staying power that has been lacking in recent years. It’s not enough to be ambitious, you need to be motivated and dedicated, too. What is your ultimate goal? Take a step closer to it every single day.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The reason you are not making progress in a particular direction is because, deep down, you know it is not the right thing for you. Maybe you should stop longing for all those things you cannot have and focus on what you already possess.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

There is a simple solution to your number one problem and it won’t be long before you realize what it is. According to the planets you may have to make do with less for a while but you will make up for it later in the year.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your differences with a certain individual are glaringly obvious and you have no choice but to do something about them. A parting of the ways is not inevitable but if that is what you decide to do then follow through on it with no backward glances.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Don't waste time trying to explain to friends or family members why you had to do a certain thing in a certain way because they won’t understand. Only you know whether it was right or wrong and therefore only you can judge yourself.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you are not happy with something in your life then you must pluck up the courage to change it. Don’t keep it going just because you think it is what others expect of you – the only thing that matters is what you expect of yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You want to rush in and get things done but a voice in your head warns that may not be a good idea. You would be wise to be a bit more cautious than usual – make that a lot where family and financial matters are concerned.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

People want to know what you believe in and you must tell them. You may not enjoy drawing attention to yourself but the planets won’t let you get away with hiding in the shadows. You have a great deal to offer, so get involved.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The only danger now is that you will be a bit too greedy financially. If material things mean a lot to you it makes it easy for others to pull your strings. It’s the size of your heart that counts, not the size of your bank balance.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

With the sun linked to Saturn in your birth sign you will find it quite easy to work out who your real friends and your real enemies are. Once you have that information, sit on it for a while. Use it only when the time is right.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

There are a lot of things taking place behind the scenes at the moment, so don’t jump to conclusions and don’t make any major moves. Things will become clearer toward the end of the week. With luck you won’t have to make any changes at all.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Someone you think of as a friend is actually a rival and the fact that you are only now beginning to catch up with that fact shows how easily you have been mislead. The chances are no harm has been done, but be more careful in future.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The more you try to get started on something new the more invisible forces seem to hold you back. Maybe you should take the hint and accept that you are not meant to go down that particular path, at least not yet. Bide your time.

