IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The more others try to push you around over the coming 12 months the more you will push back, and before you know it there will be bodies all over the place. A more laid-back approach might work better for you but it’s unlikely you will care.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You need to make up your mind about something and you need to do so quickly. Today’s Mars-Jupiter link means if you don’t get your act together soon the matter will be taken out of your hands – and you must not let that happen.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Someone you meet on your travels will become very important to you between now and the end of the year. It seems you are on the same wavelength mentally and emotionally and have a lot to teach each other. Together you can go places.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Sometimes it is better to back away from a fight rather than follow through and get yourself hurt and this is one of those occasions. If you do go head-to-head make sure employers and other important people are on your side!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Cosmic activity in your opposite sign of Capricorn means you would be wise to tread carefully when dealing with people whose emotions are close to the surface. If you do get into an argument today find a way to calm things down again.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It may annoy you that certain people are taking their time and dragging their feet but there is no point losing your temper with them because they are incapable of changing their ways. It takes all sorts to make a world – unfortunately!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may be tempted to just take what you want today but if you do the consequences could be unexpectedly dramatic. The planets warn if you act in a selfish manner now others will act even worse toward you later on in the month.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

There may be times today when it feels as if the world is ganging up on you but it’s not even remotely true. No one is out to get you and no one is keeping things from you. It’s your imagination playing tricks on you again.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Let friends and relatives and neighbours know that you are in the mood to be sociable and invite them to help you in some way. This is a great time for strengthening bonds that may have come a bit loose of late.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

There is nothing wrong with power itself but the planets warn if you use your position merely to gratify your own desires you may regret it. Bear that thought in mind today before you take something you are not entitled to take.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Mars in your birth sign makes you believe you can do as you please, but as the planet of energy squares up to Jupiter today the fallout from your actions could be colossal. Whatever else occurs don’t annoy people in positions of authority.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Someone will pull rank on you over the next 24 hours and you will have no choice but to do as they say. Keep your thoughts to yourself and don’t let them see how annoyed you are. You’ll get your own back later in the month.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may have to make a few threats to get what you need today but it won’t be too difficult. On the other hand, your tough guy act will only work on those who are impressed by that sort of thing, so choose your targets wisely.

