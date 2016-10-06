IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may be thinking of a lifestyle change but is it truly necessary? According to your birthday chart all that is needed is a slight adjustment to your own outlook on life. Find something to be happy about each and every day – it’s not so hard!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The most important thing now is that you obey the rules. Cosmic activity in your opposite sign warns if you stray from the straight and narrow over the next two or three days someone will be waiting to pounce and make you look bad.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may choose to go it alone today, tomorrow and over the weekend but the planets warn you won’t get far. However, if you join forces with people who share your aims and ambitions there will be enough success to keep everyone happy.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Keep reminding yourself that you are human and keep reminding yourself that mistakes are a fact of life – yes, even for Geminis. According to the planets you are being too hard on yourself, so ease off and find ways to enjoy life again.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If someone betrays your trust today you must not let it make you cynical about human nature. There are still plenty of people who are honest and trustworthy and who would not dream of revealing all the secrets they know about you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Put on a brave face, put failures behind you and, most of all, have fun. Before you know it you will have forgotten about your worries and woes, such as they are. There is still a lot of good in the world, and a lot of good people too.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The facts may be on your side but don’t make a big noise about it. You may win the argument but if you are not gracious in victory you could cause a lot of resentment. It’s nice to be right but there are more important things in life.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You will be dominant and decisive today but that does not give you the right to force others to do what they don’t want to do. Just because you have the power does not mean you have to use it. Build relationships, don’t destroy them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Keep your career plans to yourself, or at the very least make them sound vague. The less others know about what you are going to be doing the better. Once you lose the element of surprise you lose half your power too.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You need to have a serious talk with someone who has an unhappy knack of rubbing you the wrong way. Explain to them as simply as you can that you would like to be friends but are finding it difficult because of their selfish behaviour.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you recently made an agreement or pact with someone then you must stick to it. You won’t do your reputation much good if you back out of the deal now. Impress important people with your grasp of detail and your devotion to duty.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Whatever you do over the next few days someone is sure to criticize you for it. Fortunately, you have enough self-confidence not to let their negativity get to you – you may even enjoy doing things that you know will upset them.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

No matter how much Lady Luck has helped you of late you must not take your good fortune for granted. Your social and professional standing could come under a bit of pressure today, so keep your excesses at a reasonable level!

