IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will be amazingly ambitious over the coming 12 months but there is also a danger that you will forget your limits and aim too high. You may need to remind yourself that there are more important things in life than material success.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Try to avoid getting caught up in power struggles and office politics today. So many things are going well for you now that you can afford to ignore what others people are up to. Keep doing what you are doing and keep doing it well.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Someone will give you a hard time today in the hope that you will overreact and do something silly. But now that you know that you won’t fall into their trap, will you? No matter what happens, you must keep your temper under control.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

This is a positive and profitable time for you but there may be occasions when you wonder if you really deserve all the good things coming your way. All you can do is assume that fate in its wisdom knows what it is doing.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Because today’s sun-Pluto link cuts across important angles of your chart you could easily find yourself in a situation where the odds are stacked against you. If so, be smart and back off a bit. Don’t make a war out of a minor skirmish.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you compare yourself to others you will always be dissatisfied with your lot. Focus on your own skills and talents and ignore what everyone else might be doing. Your life has purpose and, believe it or not, you are doing better than most.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If certain facts and figures do not add up today make it your task to find out why and, having found out, make sure everyone knows about it. No doubt it will make you unpopular with some people but that’s their problem, not yours!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

This could be an emotional day for you – you will get angry one minute and break down in tears the next. Difficulties with loved ones and authority figures will come to the fore but it is how you choose to react to them that matters.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If your heart isn’t in what you are working on then give up on it, at least for a while. Focus on tasks that are enjoyable and do not require much mental or physical effort. Switch off for a while and let the world sort itself out.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The planets warn that anything you do on impulse today is likely to backfire – and most likely it will be you who gets burned. Accept things as they are a little bit longer because in a matter of days a new opportunity will be coming your way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Sometimes you can be too much of a perfectionist and with Pluto in your sign at odds with the sun today you probably won’t be happy with your creative efforts. But don’t throw them away or destroy them – they will look good again tomorrow.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Some people are getting suspicious that your winning streak is going on so long and will start to dig into your past. You may have nothing to hide but you don’t have to make it easy for them. Make sure your affairs are as private as possible.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Today’s sun-Pluto link warns you must be cautious where money matters are concerned. Before each and every move you must ask yourself if the risks are worth the potential profits – and losses. If not, back off and stick with what you’ve got.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

Report Typo/Error