IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will be hyper-sensitive over the coming 12 months and upheavals in relationships and your work environment may hit you hard, but it’s all for the good. If you have to change course you will discover a much more rewarding way of life.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

People will want to get close to you this weekend and you will enjoy being the centre of attention. Why are you suddenly flavour of the month? Who knows. Who cares. Enjoy it while you can – you know it’s unlikely to last!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

A little voice in your head is telling you that someone you have business dealings with is not to be trusted. You would be wise to pay attention. If there is money at stake over the next 48 hours don’t let others make decisions for you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will have a really good idea this weekend, but you must keep it to yourself for the time being. If you let your rivals know what you are planning they may steal your idea and profit from it themselves. Don’t let that happen.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Don’t be too hard on yourself if something goes wrong this weekend because it won’t be entirely your fault. Besides, the fact that you tried something new is a mark of success, not failure. At least you had the guts to be different.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may be an original thinker but sometimes your ideas can be way over the top. Stick to areas you know about and don’t make claims that cannot be backed up with facts. If you say or do something silly the critics will hammer you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Don’t get carried away with an idea that comes at you out of the blue. Yes, it could be the answer to your prayers, but it could also be an illusion cooked up by your overactive imagination. What happened to that sensible Virgo we all know and love?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

What occurs this weekend will take you by surprise but you should have seen it coming. The fact is you ignored the warning signals in the hope that the issue might just go away. It didn’t and it won’t, so deal with it now.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Let the cosmic powers that be nudge you in the right direction. Slow down, quiet your mind and let your inner voice speak to you – it knows all the answers and it knows where you can find the happiness and success that you crave.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may not think of yourself as an intuitive person but you can see with your mind’s eye what needs to be done. Logic, common sense and self-belief can take you only so far. Let the inner you, the real you, guide you this weekend.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

A problem you thought had been resolved will return to annoy you over the next 48 hours. Whatever it is and no matter how uncomfortable it may be, you have got to face up to it properly this time. No more half measures Capricorn.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It may be that a friend has deceived you in some way but it’s no big deal, so don’t make an issue of it. Pretend you have not noticed and carry on as usual. Most likely they already feel guilty and are determined to make it up to you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There are a lot of exciting things going on in your world at the moment and most of them are hugely enjoyable. But don’t fall into the trap of thinking that nothing can go wrong – because that’s asking for trouble. Keep your wits about you.

