IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Too often you look back and wish you had done certain things differently, but why? The only days that matter in your life are today and tomorrow, and what you do today fashions that tomorrow, so get busy creating – and loving too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Aim to be more expressive over the coming week. There are so many good things – even great things – going on in your life at the moment that you should stand up and shout about them so the whole world knows how lucky you are.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you make an effort to be tactful this week you will win over to your side people who are not your natural allies. You also need to accept that some people will never want to do the kind of things that you want to do. It’s no big deal.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

An excellent Mercury-Jupiter link during the early part of the week suggests you will meet some amazing people – and they will think you are pretty amazing as well. Get out and about as much as you can – this is no time to hide at home.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Fun times will come naturally to you over the next few days, especially on the home front where disputes will be forgotten and loved ones will go out of their way to make you feel good. Make the most of it – you know it won’t last.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

This is potentially a great time for you, so put chores on hold and don’t let anyone burst the bubble of happiness that surrounds you. Your positive attitude will attract others to you – and you know how much you love to be admired!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Be generous with your time and money and don’t worry that you may never get back as much as you give. When it comes to one-to-one relationships you must not think in terms of profit and loss. Think in terms of love instead.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Even if you are the sort of Libra who likes to stick with tried and tested ways you must be more adventurous in the near future. That applies as much to your love life as it does to your work. A new romance could be just what you need.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you want to avoid an unpleasant situation just pretend it does not exist. You are not in the mood for confrontation and there is no law that says you have to face up to people who fill you with dread. Take the easy way out.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Tuesday’s link between mind planet Mercury and your ruler Jupiter will bring all sorts of new and interesting possibilities your way. Don’t reject what you see and hear just because it is alien to you. It could be a lot of fun too.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Make sure important people know who you are and what you can do. If you have been thinking about a career change then what happens over the next few days will point you in the right direction. After that it’s up to you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Someone you meet on your travels will play a major role in your life over the next few months, so get out into the world and make contact with as many people as you can. The further you spread your net the more fish you will catch.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The planets urge you to stop trying to micromanage every aspect of your life – and other people’s lives as well. Let go and let fate take its course and before you know it you will be flying along. You have nothing to fear from the future.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

Report Typo/Error