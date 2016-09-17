IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Do only those things that you want to do over the coming 12 months. Identify the actions you take simply because other people want you to do them, then scrap each and every one of them. It’s high time you took back control.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

In both your personal life and at work you will discover that the more you go out of your way to be nice to people the more they will go out of their way to be nice to you. It’s something you probably should have noticed before.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Keep important information to yourself over the next 48 hours because the more you reveal what you know the less valuable it will be. You don’t have to be secretive but you do have to recognize that knowledge is a precious commodity.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Just because you have the power to make people do what you want them to do does not mean it is right, or even sensible. Partners and colleagues will respond much better to words of encouragement than they will to orders and demands.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you are the kind of Cancer who tends to worry for no good reason then you must promise yourself that no matter what happens over the next 48 hours you won’t let it get to you. Above all, learn to keep things in perspective.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

There is no point getting upset with people who are unable to understand why you are so angry. Not everyone is as quick off the mark as you, so make allowances. Also, don’t take what you hear personally – it’s unlikely to be aimed at you alone.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Make sure you give the impression that you know what you are doing, even if you don’t have the first idea! Employers and other important people are unlikely to call your bluff so you stand a good chance of getting away with it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Your workload is likely to be heavy this weekend, even though the effects of the lunar eclipse are beginning to fade. There are plenty of people who will gladly help you out if you ask them to. Don’t let your pride get in the way.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Try to be more relaxed about your situation this weekend. Even if you are not making the kind of progress you were hoping for you have still learnt a lot in recent weeks and that knowledge will come in useful in the near future.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You can persuade almost anyone to do almost anything for you now. Does that get your mind racing with interesting ideas? Just make sure they are ideas you can feel comfortable with when you look back on your actions a few weeks from now.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Joint endeavours will go well for you over the next few days. You may not be much of a team player by nature but with a little bit of effort you can find ways to work with other people. Get everyone involved and everyone will win.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may find big displays of emotion embarrassing but even so you will be unusually affectionate over the next 48 hours. Anyone who is fortunate enough to be in your good books will be left in no doubt at all how special they are.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If what you are contemplating doing this weekend has in some way been done by other people before you then you must learn from their successes and failures. Why start from point zero when you don’t have to? Later on, others will learn from you.

