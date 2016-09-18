IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

It may be hard to live in the moment but it’s not so hard to live in the next moment, so by all means look and plan ahead but make it only a day, or even a few hours, ahead at a time. Short-term goals are always easier to reach.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you reveal too much about your plans this week you may regret it later in the month. Even if you let slip one small hint about what you are up to it could be enough to set you plans back several weeks. Secrecy is essential now.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you are the kind of Taurus who tends to speak first and worry about the consequences later you could be opening yourself up to all sorts of trouble. The planets urge you not to upset powerful people over the coming week.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may believe that to get ahead you have to push yourself harder than anyone else but that is not strictly true. The most important thing by far is that you have a clear vision of what it is you want to accomplish. So, do you?

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may find it hard to believe that everything is under control but you will begin to realize this week that your life is, in fact, working out exactly as it is supposed to work out. Look for patterns and you will discover the answers you seek.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Don’t get uptight if someone you live, work or do business with goes off at a tangent this week. You of all people should know how much fun it is to try something different, so look kindly on their efforts and, if possible, help them too.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You will get the chance to impress people in positions of power this week, but don’t expect them to make a big thing of your successes. But that’s okay. As a Virgo you don’t need to be constantly told what a hero you are.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You have a tendency to put off making decisions you think may be unpleasant but what happens this week will convince you that the time has come to make your move. Don’t start thinking about the best way to do something – just do it!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Let those who think they have some kind of hold over you know that it isn’t true and it isn’t going to happen, not now, not ever. No one can make you feel guilty or take away your free will – not unless you foolishly let them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you feel like doing something outrageous this week by all means go right ahead. There are far too many glum faces around you at the moment, so do whatever it takes to put the smiles back on people’s faces – and on your own.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Someone is playing on your emotions and that can be a dangerous thing to do. Once you find out what they are up to – and you will – they will discover that Capricorns can be vengeful, especially when their trust has been betrayed.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

With values planet Venus at odds with your ruler Uranus you would be wise to turn down, or at the very least postpone, some kind of offer than comes your way. The bottom line is you are worth a lot, lot more than that.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you have made a promise of some kind you must honour it, even if you now realize it will cost you money. If you back out of it now your reputation will suffer and the damage will be worse than any cash sum you might have to pay.

