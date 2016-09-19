IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Venus-Mars link on your birthday will help you financially and also make family relationships easier to handle. Make use of your considerable charm to win over those who doubt your talents. With their assistance all things will become possible for you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Is there something you desire so much that you would do almost anything to get it? If so you will get the chance to make your dream come true this week, but it may cost you in ways you had not expected, so be cautious.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

At some stage over the next few days you will reach a decision about a partnership matter that has been causing you sleepless nights. It has taken you a long time to make up your mind but now that you have you must act swiftly.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

A well-being issue of some kind needs to be dealt with. Most likely you have been burning the candle at both ends again and are feeling the effects, in which case you would be wise to listen to what your body is trying to tell you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The message of the stars for you this week is that it’s okay to be imperfect. Too often in the past you have given up on projects because they did not work out as you expected. This time you must see them through to the end.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

What happens today and tomorrow will disrupt your plans and force you to think again about your long-term aims. On the home front, especially, you need to take stock of your commitments and also your attitude to partners and loved ones.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may have strong opinions about certain issues but what happens this week will compel you to question them deeply. You may not want to admit that you were wrong but on this occasion you may have no choice. The evidence is all against you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

A solution to your cash-flow problems will become apparent soon but be warned: It may require a considerable sacrifice on your part. Once you have adjusted your finances you will feel a huge sense of relief. Next time, don’t spend so much!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You won’t be in the mood to make compromises today but you need to be aware that if you come across as uncaring or arrogant you could make yourself unpopular. That may not bother you now but it will do later when you need allies.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Why are you running away from something that scares you? You should know by now that the things we fear the most often turn out to be the things that matter the least. Face up to what scares you and defeat it once and for all.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It may appear as if a rival is trying to muscle in on your territory, and maybe they are, but you are advised not to make a big issue of it for the time being as the planets warn the situation could easily get out of hand. Be patient.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If someone in a position of authority uses their power to get an unfair advantage today you are advised to make note of the fact but not say or do anything about it just yet. Your chance to get your own back will come later in the week.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

What happens over the next two or three days will remind you that you should never take anything for granted. One way or the other change always happens, usually when we least expect it, so stay alert and be ready to act at a moment’s notice.

