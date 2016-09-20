IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

It may at times seem as if everyone around you is out for what they can get but don’t be so negative. There is still a lot of beauty in the world and if you make it your aim to add to it this year life will soon be worth living again.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may find it hard to get along with someone who likes to do things their own way but like it or not you are going to have to work with them. The planets indicate you will get along better than you expected, and make some money too.

Self-stabilising wheelchair from Israeli technology start-up lets you cruise through town while standing. Matthew Stock reports. Reuters Video Video: How stand-up wheelchairs are giving users outdoor mobility {"Id":949986,"Name":"Have you asked your financial advisor these questions?","Desc":"On days where we see a triple digital selloff in the market, it's not uncommon to think about how to play defense. We ask David Scranton CEO and Founder of \"Sound Income Strategies\" and author of the new book \"Return on Principle: 7 Core Values to Help Protect Your Money in Good Times and Bad\" about the questions you probably haven't asked your financial advisor, but should.","ShortDesc":"On days where we see a triple digital selloff in the market, it's not uncommon to think about how to play defense. We ask David Scranton ...","Type":"segment","Episode":null,"AgvotCode":"E","AgvotDisclaimer":null,"QfrCode":"G","AiringOrder":null,"BroadcastDate":"2016-09-13","BroadcastTime":"10:45:00","BroadcastDateTime":"2016-09-13T10:45:00-04:00","LastModifiedDateTime":"2016-09-13T15:02:56Z","GameId":null,"Album":null,"Genres":[{"Id":40,"Name":"Investing"}],"Keywords":[{"Id":61425,"Name":"retirement","Count":0},{"Id":82888,"Name":"David Scranton","Count":0}],"Tags":[],"Images":[{"Type":"thumbnail","Url":"http://images2.9c9media.com/image_asset/2016_9_13_0fd12e30-5bf1-0134-7c9a-34b52f6f1279_jpg_940x529.jpg","Width":940,"Height":529}],"Authentication":{"Required":false,"Resources":null},"RatingWarnings":[],"People":[],"Funding":null,"MusicLabels":[],"BroadcastNetworks":[]} BNN Video Video Video: Have you asked your financial advisor these tough questions?

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Cosmic activity in your fellow earth sign of Virgo makes it easy for you to get things done, which in turn makes it easy to forgive others when they make mistakes. You like the world to know you are more capable than those you work with.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The winds of fate are about to blow you in a new direction. Don’t struggle against what is happening because it will make it seem as if you are up against powers that are beyond your control. Maybe you are but they mean you no harm.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may feel a bit half-hearted about what is expected of you today but later in the week you will be super enthusiastic about it. You are at a low ebb at the moment but it’s nothing that a bit of rest and relaxation cannot cure.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The more other people tell you that you need to act quickly the more certain you can be that they are thinking only of themselves. They are quite entitled to do so, of course, but not at your expense. Be patient and look after your cash.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Give your mind permission to explore and don’t reject what it comes up with just because it seems outrageous. The world is full of useful things that to begin with were thought of as crazy. Let the genius within you rise to the surface.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Don’t give up on something just because you are finding it a struggle. A day or two from now it will come easy to you, so stick with it. If you throw in the towel now you will regret it later when you realize how close you were to success.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The only reason a work colleague is pointing the finger of blame at you is because they don’t want the world to notice their own glaring mistakes. There is no reason why you should be the fall guy. Don’t play their silly games.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may be confident that you can make your plans work but you are advised not to move ahead with them just yet. Over the next few days a number of things will occur that could lead to a major rethink. There is no need to rush things.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You should be used to criticism by now, so chances are you will ignore what your rivals say, and that’s good. The sun in Virgo makes all things possible, but only for the next two days, so let your instincts guide you and then act fast.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

No matter how bad things may look at the moment they will look much better when the sun moves in your favour on Thursday, so keep your head and keep telling yourself that life isn’t as terrible as some people are trying to convince you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may not know why you mistrust a certain person but your instincts are rarely wrong, so by all means keep your distance. Mind planet Mercury will clarify things later in the week but for now it’s okay to be a bit suspicious.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

Report Typo/Error