IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

At some stage over the next few months you will be led astray by someone whose way with words is not matched by their honesty. Yes, of course, it will be annoying but it will also be a valuable lesson – and save you from worse mistakes in the future.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Not everyone appreciates your opinions – which often sound like criticisms – so think before you speak and make sure your words are not hurtful. If you say the wrong thing today you could turn a friend against you, and that would be a shame.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

A friend or family member will tempt you to take the kind of risks you usually prefer to avoid. You have nothing to prove to anyone, least of all yourself, so stick with what you know and trust. Yes Taurus, it’s okay to be boring.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Don’t worry if you seem to be missing out on something exciting because not only will it not be as thrilling as others claim but it may actually be bad for you. The most important thing now is that you take good care of your own health.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You will encounter major opposition to what you intend to do today but that won’t worry you in the slightest. You know what you want and you know where to get it – and anyone who tries to stand in your way won’t be standing for long!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

At some stage today you will look back over the past few weeks and realize just how much money you have spent. The good news is there are various assets you can sell off quite quickly to help you make up the shortfall in cash.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Your powers of persuasion are unusually high at the moment, so if there is something you need you must let others know about it. You won’t get it for free, of course, but it won’t cost you anywhere near as much as you expected.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The more excited you are about something today the more you are advised to keep it under wraps, because once certain people realize what it is you desire they will be able to use it as a weapon against you, most likely by denying you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Sometimes you allow what are really quite minor problems to build up in your mind to such an extent that soon they bear no relation to reality. There is absolutely nothing wrong with your current situation, so keep your imagination under control.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Before you blame other people for what has gone wrong in your life take a long, hard look in the mirror and be honest about your own contribution. You are in control Sagittarius – always have been and always will be – so get a grip!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

There is no need to rush things today, especially on the work front where it is more important to get a job done well than to get it done quickly. As always it is quality work that counts, so take your time and get it right.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Don’t worry about your rivals and enemies – act as if the whole world is your friend. That need not be far from the truth as it happens. You have a natural talent for winning over those who, for whatever reason, doubted you to begin with.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It will become apparent over the next 24 hours that someone is taking advantage of your generous nature. Don’t make a big scene of it but let them know that if they want to stay in your good books they might like to desist – like now!

