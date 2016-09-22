IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Because you were born on the cusp you can at times be a bit indecisive but that is unlikely to be such a problem over the coming year. Follow your dream wherever it takes you and don’t doubt for a moment that you will succeed. Go for it!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Anything of a partnership nature, be it personal, professional or financial, can be changed for the better quite easily now. A new romantic relationship is possible over the next few days too but first try looking for ways to spice up an existing affair.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The time has come to change your everyday methods and routines. You may be a creature of habit but even you can recognize that certain ways of doing things are not working as well as they should, so admit that changes are needed – then make them.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

For too long you have kept your feelings in check but now you can and you must let them out. The results could be spectacular! The sun’s change of sign will encourage you to believe that you can get away with anything – and maybe you can.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You will be a bit impulsive today and that could have an impact on your home and family life in ways you had not anticipated. However, if you make an effort to explain to loved ones what you need they will do everything they can to get it for you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

There is no point trying to predict what will happen today, or tomorrow, because there are so many directions that fate could take you. Fortunately, you are in the mood for some fun, so whatever happens you will find ways to make it special.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You need to get a bit more serious about your cash-flow situation – okay, make that a lot. It does not matter that you have been free and easy with cash in recent weeks, what matters is that you act more responsibly from now on.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The sun joins Jupiter, planet of luck, in your sign today, making this the ideal time to put a name to your dreams. Give it some thought today, tomorrow and over the weekend and come the start of next week you will be on the path to success.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

One of the most important times of the year is now beginning. Not much may happen in a physical sense but on the mental and emotional levels there will be an intensity about you that has been lacking of late. Remember, you create your own future today.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Friendships and group activities are highlighted at the moment, so don’t waste your time indoors, get out and about and let the world see what you are capable of. What you do with others over the next few days will bring both joy and success.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you are in any way dissatisfied with your lot, now is the time to do something about it. The sun’s move into the career area of your chart promises that changes are good for you, so be bold and start moving in a completely new direction.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

As the sun joins Jupiter in your fellow air sign of Libra today your worries about money and other material issues should fade quickly. Yes, of course, it’s still smart to watch what you spend but it’s unlikely you will be so compulsive about it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There are certain issues you have been avoiding, but you can no longer pretend they do not exist. Fortunately, the sun’s change of signs will give you the confidence you need to confront them – and you may be surprised how easily they are resolved.

