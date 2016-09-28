IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will have plenty to say for yourself over the coming 12 months and your words will please some people and annoy others. Don’t be afraid to take a controversial position. The world needs people who are not afraid to kick up a fuss.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you go out of your way to help people today they will go out of their way to help you later on and, on balance, you will gain more than you lose. Not that winning and losing has much to do with helping those in need, of course.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

There is no point trying to change things today. All you can do is go with the flow and trust that in time you will regain the advantage you now seem to have lost. Everything moves in cycles and your turn will come round again. Be patient.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You seem to be jumping at the sight of your own shadow of late. The planets indicate there is nothing to worry about, so stop fretting. Also, stop beating yourself up about things you should have done but did not. They no longer matter.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Your routine will be disrupted today and all you can do is adapt as best you can. Don’t bother complaining to authority figures because not only do they not care but they might even make things worse for you. Keep a low profile.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If a friend or family member gives you a hard time about what you are doing, personally or professionally, say whatever you think it is they want to hear, then carry on regardless. Don’t let them intimidate you into changing your ways.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Let the cosmic forces blow you where they will and make the best of whatever situation you happen to find yourself in. Now that Mars is moving in your favour again you have what it takes to meet any and every challenge.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

This may be a tense time for you but if you keep telling yourself there is nothing to worry about and if you focus on pleasant and happy things then pleasant and happy things are more likely to occur. It’s called positive thinking, and it works!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It may seem as if much is wrong with the world but in the greater scheme of things few of them actually matter. There is a plan and a design to your existence and if you look for it today you will catch a promising glimpse of the future.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Everything has its allotted span, it’s natural life cycle, so don’t try to hang on to something that is on its way out, because not only do you no longer need it but by grasping it so tightly you stop something more beneficial from coming in.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

No doubt you have big plans and no doubt you have made all sorts of promises to yourself that this time you will get your act together and accomplish something you can be proud of. But don’t aim too high. Learn to walk before you run.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

What seems such a trivial issue to you may be of major importance to others, so don’t ignore it. If you want some peace today it might be wise to make it look as if you share other people’s concerns – even if you really could not care less.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You will need to make an extra special effort to keep your temper in check today. If you cannot get along with certain people then at least try to stay out of their way. Hopefully they will try to stay out of your way too.

