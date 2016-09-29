IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You are no doubt bursting with energy and eager to get started on a new phase in your life, and that’s great. But don’t forget about those whose outlook on life is not as positive as yours. What can you do to raise their spirits as high as your own?

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

With Mars, your ruler, highlighting the career area of your chart at the moment your ambition and your will to win will gain you many admirers. Some though will see you as a threat, so do your best to make sure colleagues benefit too.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Most likely you will go over the top in some way today but that’s okay because the planets will protect you. Let others know what it is you desire, and let them know you expect to get it soon – they won’t dare deny you!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

All experience is good experience so don’t worry if something goes wrong over the next 24 hours. Where work and money matters are concerned what at first seems like a setback or a loss may in fact turn out to be the opposite.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may not want to let others make decisions for you but you can let them take some of the strain on the work front. You don’t have to do it all yourself Cancer – partners and colleagues will do some heavy lifting if you ask them.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Don’t waste time trying to impress people who don’t want to be impressed. Instead, focus your time and energy on people who appreciate you for who you are and what you bring to the party, especially your sparkling personality. You can’t please everyone.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You can, if you wish, force others to do your bidding but what is the point when they would quite happily fulfill your desires if you ask nicely? You don’t need to bash people over the head to get their attention today. Chill out.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Money matters are under favourable stars at the moment. Not only will you deal with financial issues with confidence but you will quite enjoy sorting out other people’s problems for them. They will sing your praises and feel indebted to you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You will get the chance to do something remarkable over the next 24 hours. The odds are stacked in your favour for once, so don’t sit at home waiting for good things to happen, get out into the world and do something dynamic and daring.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may be having second thoughts about a plan or project that is sure to upset those of a nervous disposition. But the planets warn you will berate yourself later if you hold back only to discover it was the right thing to do. Go for it!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Mars in your sign makes you hugely assertive and those you have dealings with, at home and at work, will be inspired by your can-do attitude. There has rarely been a better time to push yourself forward and take what it is you desire.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You can, if you wish, sit back and do nothing but that would be a waste. The planets indicate there is precious little you cannot do if you set your mind to it, so get your act in gear and show the world what star quality looks like.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The world seems a sunnier and happier place now and long may it stay that way. By all means enjoy the feeling but be realistic too. There are still some shadows and dark places that will need to be braved over the next few days.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

Report Typo/Error