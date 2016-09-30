IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Strive to be happy each and every day and always make sure you have something to look forward to. That is the recipe for success over the coming 12 months and if you follow it life will be full of magnificent surprises – and lots of love too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You appear to be ready to throw in your hand and admit defeat, which is not like you at all Aries. The cosmic powers that be advise you to sit tight and see what tomorrow’s new moon brings before making a final decision.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Can you depend on what other people tell you? Chances are not even partners and loved ones can be trusted to give you correct information at the moment, so err on the side of caution and, if you really do need guidance, listen to your inner voice.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You are worrying about something you have no way of changing. What you need to understand is that fate will take its chosen path no matter what you may think about it, so go with the flow and trust it will turn out okay – because it will.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You cherish financial security but there is a deeper part of you which knows that money and possessions are in themselves worthless. That part will come to the fore today and you will realize how much of a hindrance material things can be.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may be tempted to interfere in someone else’s personal life today but the planets warn that nothing good will come of it, so resist the urge and keep your distance. The simple fact is you cannot help everyone, nor should you want to.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You will notice a distinct difference in the direction your life is taking today and over the weekend. The important thing is that you don’t fight against it. Life moves in cycles and if you want to be happy you must go with the flow.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

There is an energy and urgency about you now that makes all things possible and with a new moon in your sign over the weekend you really should be aiming higher than ever before. Just make sure your mind stays in control of your emotions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you play hard to get today you will send important people the wrong kind of signal. Make an effort to show those in positions of power that you still care and that you are still ambitious – and they will give you a chance to prove yourself.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

By all means plan something new and exciting today but don’t start on it just yet. According to the planets there may be something you have overlooked, something that could cause problems later on. Tomorrow’s new moon should reveal what it is.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It’s good that you now have the confidence to take risks but that does not mean you should take them wildly. The approaching new moon in the career area of your chart means you will thrive, provided you don’t do anything silly!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may be tempted to end a relationship that has been nothing but trouble in recent months but is that such a wise move? The planets indicate you may undergo a major change of attitude today, so give it another 24 hours or so.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You must not let vague fears and forebodings hold you back from doing what you want to be doing. Most likely they are the usual fictions and fantasies you encourage your mind to indulge in, so ignore them and do something bold.

