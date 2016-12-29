



ARIES (March 21 – April 20)

Uranus, the great disruptor, will throw everything up in the air just for the fun of seeing how it all comes down again during the first few weeks of 2017, but you’re used to its rebellious ways by now. Venus, in the partnership area of your chart, later in the year will bring romance into your life – or put the spark back into an existing relationship – while expansive Jupiter at odds with obsessive Pluto will test you to the limit career-wise. If you rise to the challenge, a promotion is likely. Remember: When the going gets tough, the tough turn pro.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21)

You won’t lack for ideas over the coming 12 months, they will flow out of you in torrents, but what will you do with them all? First you must recognize that you cannot do everything, then you must focus on a single main aim, then you must put in the hard graft when Mars moves through your sign in March and April. Find your niche and hammer at it for all it is worth – it’s the most surefire route to success. The lunar eclipses in February and August will inspire you to give of your best every single day. Don’t just be good, be great.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The moon’s eclipse of Mars in January means this could be your breakthrough year, when you finally make the top table and start earning the big bucks. You need to remember though that success is not the key to happiness – happiness is the key to success. And love is the key to everything. Saturn put a damper on relationships in 2016 but it also showed why partnerships of all kinds must be taken seriously. Don’t get so serious, though, that you miss the signals a potential love match sends your way when Venus moves through your sign in July.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The first solar eclipse of the year, in late February, will boost your taste for adventure and before you know it you will be on the move … again. With Mars in the career area of your chart around the same time, it’s likely that your restless searching will result in a major change in occupation. Cancer is a cardinal sign and ambitious by nature, but you are sensitive and caring too, and if you can find a way to combine these different sides of your personality, you will not only discover a sense of purpose but a great inner peace as well.





LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The eclipses in your sign in February and August will affect your most important relationships and remind you that happiness is not a destination but a never-ending journey. If you need to rebuild bridges that you burned down last year there will be opportunities to let others know how much you care for them, especially when Venus spends most of February, March and May in the sympathetic sign of Aries. Take care of your health in March and August when excessive Jupiter squares up to compulsive Pluto. Life is a marathon, not a sprint, so take your time.





VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

How many times have you been told not to expect perfection, either of yourself or other people? And how many times have you ignored that advice? The good news is that your determination to push ahead regardless will bring huge rewards this year, especially in March and April when Mars highlights ambition and adventure. The less-good news is that because the dividing line between work and play is so easily blurred, loved ones could feel neglected. Make time toward the end of the year, when the shadow of Saturn begins to lift, to spend quality time with your family.





LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Can you really have it all? You can if you’re a Libra. Jupiter, planet of good fortune, remains in your sign until the first half of October, so there is still time to say “yes” to success and let the universe guide you. With the relationship planets, Venus and Mars, moving in your favour in October as well, romantic feelings will be running high too. Ultimately, though, it’s about how you allow yourself to look at life. Your thoughts affect your feelings and your feelings, when positive, attract abundance on every level. It’s all about you, and that’s how it should be.





SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You must find your voice this year and, having found it, you must shout loud and proud about your many successes. Pluto will add weight to your words and few will be brave enough to turn down your requests. The demand for your talents around the time of the solar eclipse in August means you can name your price on the work front, and by the time Mars moves into your sign at the end of the year you’ll have cracked the big time. Determination and staying power, plus awesome self-belief, will make you a force to be reckoned with in 2017.





SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21)

Everything is moving so much faster of late and even energetic, enthusiastic Sagittarius is struggling to keep up. But the pace of life will slow in the first few months of the year and by the time Saturn turns retrograde in April you will be in control again. Book yourself a vacation for around the time of the solar eclipse in the second half of August. Get as far away from your usual environment as you can, ideally to some place exotic where you can take it easy with no one to tell you there’s work to be done. You owe yourself a break.





CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20)

The physical, mental and emotional barriers that have been holding you back won’t seem so strong this year, and by the time Saturn, your ruler, moves into your sign in December they will have disappeared completely. Before then, around the time of the solar eclipse in February, you may need to rebuild a friendship that has lasted for years but that is now on the slide. Whatever the cause of the rift, get over it and move ahead together again. As far as the universe is concerned, it’s a trivial matter, and trivial is the one thing you can never be.





AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You want it all and you want it now. Is that how you feel? It will be very soon, as the moon’s eclipse of Mars at the start of the year brings home to you the uncomfortable fact that others are doing better than you financially. You don’t have to make a big fuss about it, but you do have to let certain people know that the free ride is over – that from here on in only No. 1 (you) matters. When Jupiter, planet of good fortune, enters the career area of your chart in October you will finally get the recognition, and the rewards, you deserve.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – March 20)

Neptune in your sign continues to inspire you artistically and throughout the coming year you will create works of great beauty and value. Love planet Venus is also in Pisces in January, then again in April, and if you have not yet met your soulmate, it could happen soon. On a purely material level, make use of Saturn in the career area of your chart to get your work noticed by important people. When Saturn links with Uranus in November you will find yourself in the spotlight and the money will start coming in – though that was never your goal, of course.