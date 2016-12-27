Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

In photos: Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at 60 Add to ...

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Carrie Fisher, who rose to fame as Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” films and later endured drug addiction and stormy romances with show business heavyweights, died on Tuesday, People magazine reported, citing the family’s publicist.

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular