Carrie Fisher, who rose to fame as Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” films and later endured drug addiction and stormy romances with show business heavyweights, died on Tuesday, People magazine reported, citing the family’s publicist.
In this 1977 image provided by 20th Century-Fox Film Corporation, from left, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, and Mark Hamill are shown in a scene from "Star Wars" movie, released by 20th Century-Fox.
(The Canadian Press)
Actress Carrie Fisher waves as she arrives at the premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Hollywood, California December 14, 2015.
(Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)
This May 2, 1973 file photo shows Carrie Fisher, the 16-year-old daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, in New York.
(Jerry Mosey/AP)
Cast member Carrie Fisher poses at the premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Hollywood, California December 14, 2015.
(Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)
In this Nov. 13, 1978 file photo, shows, from left, Kenny Baker, Anthony Daniels, Peter Mayhew, Carrie Fisher, Harrison Ford, and Mark Hamill during the filming of the CBS-TV special "The Star Wars Holiday" in Los Angeles.
(George Brich/AP)
Actress Carrie Fisher introduces her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, as the recipient of the Life Achievement Award at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California.
(Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)
In this Jan. 2, 1957 file photo, Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds hold their baby daughter, Carrie Frances Fisher, as the pose for a photo in the Hollywood area of Los Angeles.
(AP)
In this Friday, Feb. 20, 2004 file photo, author Carrie Fisher autographs her new book "The Best Awful" at a promotional event in London.
(John D. McHugh/AP)
In this Oct. 5, 1978 photo, from left, actors Harrison Ford, Anthony Daniels, Carrie Fisher and Peter Mayhew take a break from filming a television special in Los Angeles to be telecast during the holidays.
(George Brich/AP)
Actress Carrie Fisher died December 27, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Fisher suffered a heart attack December 23 during a flight from London to Los Angeles. She was 60.
(Jesse Grant)