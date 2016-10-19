-
Classic Curtis fringe jacket, $4,590 (U.S.) through www.ysl.com.
-
Etro embellished printed leather biker jacket, $5,700 (U.S.) through www.net-a-porter.com.
-
Givenchy patchwork leather and suede jacket, $5,400 (U.S.) through matchesfashion.com.
-
Martha Medeiros leather jacket, $3,952 through www.farfetch.com.
-
Designers Remix Charlotte Eskildsen Aida crystal biker jacket, $1,260 (U.S.) at Intermix (www.intermixonline.com).
-
Rivington collarless leather jacket, $820 at Reiss (www.reiss.com).
-
Roberta Einer Heartbeat leather blend bomber jacket, $4,160 at Saks Fifth Avenue (www.saksfifthavenue.com).
Next story
{{published_at}}