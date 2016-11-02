17,000 at-risk turtles released into Amazon River Add to ...
Video: 17,000 at-risk turtles released into Amazon River
Nov. 02 2016
Thousands of newborn Taricaya turtles set free into Peru's Amazon as part of a conservation program to save the at-risk species
Reuters |
