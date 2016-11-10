Lifelike robots a step toward a real Jurassic Park? Add to ...
Video: Lifelike robots a step toward a real Jurassic Park?
Nov. 10 2016
Life-like robot dinosaurs are unveiled in Japan, paving the way for the opening of a possible dinosaur park.
Reuters |
