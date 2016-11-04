Food Ayesha Curry on how Toronto diversity shaped her palate Add to ...
Nov. 04 2016
Ayesha Curry, the Canadian wife of reigning NBA MVP Stephen Curry, says the diversity around Toronto influenced her taste for food growing up. Curry shares recipes and culinary influences in her book "The Seasoned Life."
