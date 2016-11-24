Thanksgiving Balloons, floats and police at Macy’s parade Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Balloons, floats and police at Macy’s parade
Nov. 24 2016
A giant Charlie Brown balloon joined 1,000 clowns and a dozen marching bands along a parade route lined with spectators and police in plainclothes for the 90th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
AP Video |
Show Description
Show Description
A giant Charlie Brown balloon joined 1,000 clowns and a dozen marching bands along a parade route lined with spectators and police in plainclothes for the 90th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.