Ben & Jerry's founder says Canada 'getting shafted' on new ice-cream flavours Add to ... SHARE Replay NEXT VIDEO IN: seconds Restart playlist Video: Ben & Jerry's founder says Canada 'getting shafted' on new ice-cream flavours Oct. 07 2016 Jerry Greenfield is interviewed on BNN EMAIL THIS Share Copy link to video Embed This Video BNN Video | Oct. 07 2016 Show Description Jerry Greenfield is interviewed on BNN Articles Related to this Story Video: Strangers rally to help elderly ice-cream vendor in Chicago Video: Eye-candy experience at NY ice cream museum Video: Vienna Zoo puts out public appeal to help name new panda cub