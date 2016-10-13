Bob Dylan; singer, songwriter, Nobel laureate Add to ...
Video: Bob Dylan; singer, songwriter, Nobel laureate
Oct. 13 2016
Bob Dylan has won the Nobel Prize for Literature in a surprise decision that makes him the only singer-songwriter ever to win the award. Nathan Frandino reports.
Reuters |
