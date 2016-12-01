Health Cameroon fights HIV/AIDS with female condoms in hair salons Add to ...
Video: Cameroon fights HIV/AIDS with female condoms in hair salons
Dec. 01 2016
Women in Cameroon are buying and learning how to use female condoms in hair salons without the fear of prejudice.
Reuters |
