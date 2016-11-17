China Donald Trump lookalike pheasant the pride of Zhejiang Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Donald Trump lookalike pheasant the pride of Zhejiang
Nov. 17 2016
"Little Red", a golden pheasant at a safari park in China, becomes an internet sensation after visitors notice his remarkable resemblance to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, especially their "glittering" hair. Mana Rabiee reports.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
"Little Red", a golden pheasant at a safari park in China, becomes an internet sensation after visitors notice his remarkable resemblance to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, especially their "glittering" hair. Mana Rabiee reports.