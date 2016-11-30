United States Penn State 'Squirrel Girl' has students and animals going nuts Add to ...
Video: Penn State 'Squirrel Girl' has students and animals going nuts
Nov. 30 2016
A Penn State student famous for her whimsical photos of campus squirrels is nearing graduation. Four years after she became an internet sensation, senior Mary Krupa is still placing tiny hats on the ubiquitous rodents.
