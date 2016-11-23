Tibet The Dalai Lama has 'no worries' about Donald Trump's election Add to ...
Video: The Dalai Lama has 'no worries' about Donald Trump's election
Nov. 23 2016
The Dalai Lama, in Mongolia, said that he has 'no worries' about Donald Trump’s election as U.S. president. He also said he looks forward to seeing the new president when he goes to the U.S. next year.
