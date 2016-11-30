White House Michelle Obama unveils final holiday decor as First Lady Add to ...
Video: Michelle Obama unveils final holiday decor as First Lady
Nov. 30 2016
First Lady Mitchell Obama officially kicks off the holiday season at the White House during an unveiling of the 2016 holiday decorations at the executive mansion, the last such preview for the Obamas before Donald Trump takes office.
Reuters |
