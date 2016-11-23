United States Santa rings the bell at the New York Stock Exchange Add to ...
Video: Santa rings the bell at the New York Stock Exchange
Nov. 23 2016
Santa Claus helps to ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange and promote the 90th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Reuters |
