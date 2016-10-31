Halloween Halloween hits the streets in Tokyo Add to ...
Video: Halloween hits the streets in Tokyo
Oct. 31 2016
Tokyo closes streets in it's iconic Shibuya district for the first time as Halloween revelers converge by the thousands. Megumi Limm reports.
Reuters |
