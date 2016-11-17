Japan Wine lovers bathe in Beaujolais Nouveau hot spring Add to ...
Video: Wine lovers bathe in Beaujolais Nouveau hot spring
Nov. 17 2016
Wine lovers in Japan are celebrating the release of this year's vintage of Beaujolais Nouveau by soaking themselves in a hot spring mixed with the French wine.
Reuters |
