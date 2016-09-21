Frankfurt Zoo unveils its newest addition: a baby gorilla Add to ... SHARE Replay NEXT VIDEO IN: seconds Restart playlist Video: Frankfurt Zoo unveils its newest addition: a baby gorilla Sep. 21 2016 Rebounding from the tragedy of losing two children, Shira the gorilla gives birth to a new baby at Frankfurt Zoo. EMAIL THIS Share Copy link to video Embed This Video Reuters | Sep. 21 2016 Show Description Rebounding from the tragedy of losing two children, Shira the gorilla gives birth to a new baby at Frankfurt Zoo.