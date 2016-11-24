White House Barack Obama pardons a turkey from the Thanksgiving table Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Barack Obama pardons a turkey from the Thanksgiving table
Nov. 24 2016
President Obama vows to continue the turkey pardon tradition as he spares 'Tater' and 'Tot' from the Thanksgiving table at the White House.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
President Obama vows to continue the turkey pardon tradition as he spares 'Tater' and 'Tot' from the Thanksgiving table at the White House.