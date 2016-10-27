World's oldest orangutan turns 60 at Australian zoo Add to ...
Video: World's oldest orangutan turns 60 at Australian zoo
Oct. 27 2016
The world's oldest Sumatran orangutan celebrates her 60th birthday at the Perth Zoo in Australia. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).
